Ranveer Allahbadia's Incestous Remarks: Manu Punjabi Condemns Misuse Of Freedom Of Speech, Says 'Yeh Comedy Nahi Hai'

Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has sparked nationwide outrage. Calls for boycott and strong action against the YouTuber were widespread after he posed an inappropriate and explicit question to a contestant on the show. Several politicians and celebrities have strongly reacted against social media influencers breaching the limits of freedom of speech. Amid this, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi, also condemned the YouTubers and demanded for stronger censorship on open platforms like YouTube.

Manu Punjabi reacts to Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy

Speaking to Republic, Manu Punjabi said in Hindi, “Content creators have a moral responsibility. Yes, there is the freedom to start a channel on YouTube, and make all kinds of content, but it is important to know the audience that is being attracted by the content. Freedom of speech does not give one license to say anything that comes to their mind.” He stressed, that the panellists on the show were notable names who hold significant influence in the society and have the capability of influencing young children. He also questioned whether shows like India's Got Latent do not show any warning, or any disclaimer for the content that is being shown on the channel.



Addressing the apology tendered by Ranveer Allahbadia, Manu Punjabi said, “He should hold some moral responsibility. Hearing the statement I am wondering if he was in his consciousness or was he made to say the staṭements. Making lewd remarks at a platform which has no age bar is highly questionable." Manu stressed that in India parents command a special respect, and the show insulted such a pious relationship. He added, “If they thought what they are saying is negligible or comic, they are wrong. I have been living the journey of a content creator for 4 years and I am very conscious of the things I say in the public space, because my biggest responsibility is my family.” He stressed that the other things on the episode were also objectionable and said, that “it was not comedy or satire”.

Manu Punjabi on requirement of censorship

Talking about censorship on such platforms, Manu Punjabi said, “Guidelines should be there and it should be applicable for all platforms. With each episode of such shows, the limits of obscenity are being breached. We cannot promote a holistic nation while ignoring such a perverted mindset which is disguised as comedy.”