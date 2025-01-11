Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:32 IST, January 11th 2025

Rashami Desai Details Her Meeting With Tiku Talsania Before He Suffered Brain Stroke

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania has suffered a brain stroke and is being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. An update from Tiku Talsania's family regarding his health is still awaited.

File photo of Tiku Talsania | Image: Instagram

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania has suffered a brain stroke and is being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Tiku Talsania on Friday night attended a film screening in Mumbai. A video from the screening has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen happily greeting actor Rashami Desai. 
Rashami Desai told ANI that Tiku Talsania is under the observation of doctors. 
"I met Tiku sir last night. I was so happy to meet him. Unfortunately, a couple of hours after our meeting, I got to know that he suffered a brain stroke and was taken to hospital. I pray for his speedy recovery," Rashami said. 
An update from Tiku Talsania's family regarding his health is still awaited. 
Tiku Talsana is best known for his comic roles in films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Andaz Apna Apna, Hungama and Dhamaal among others. 
He also had a remarkable non-comic part in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Devdas. Tiku's daughter Shikha is also an actor. She has worked in films such as 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Wake Up Sid'. (ANI)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:32 IST, January 11th 2025

Recommended

Yami Gautam Offers Puja At Maa Chintpurni Temple In Una With Family
Entertainment News
Vanangaan Box Office Day 1: Film Unable To Touch ₹1 Crore Mark
Entertainment News
‘Eagerly Awaiting....’: PM Modi's Heartwarming Response To Omar Abdullah
India News
CM Yogi Says PM Modi Ended 500-Year Wait for Ayodhya People | LIVE
India News
BCCI Announces India's 15-Member Squad For T20Is Against England
SportFit
Can't Refuse Maintenance Over Wife's Refusal To Obey Cohabit Decree: SC
India News
Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Is Based On THIS Slain Sikh Activist
Entertainment News
Game Changer, Ram Charan Become Trolling Points, Memes Afloat
Entertainment News
'Narayana Murthy Loves Infosys More Than His Kids': Devina Mehra
India News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Saturday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Info
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: