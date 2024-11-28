Search icon
Published 23:48 IST, November 28th 2024

Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: 'Srivalli' Charges A Bomb For Movies, Owns Bungalows, Luxury Cars

Rashmika Mandanna leads a luxurious lifestyle and has invested in real estate across India, including properties in Bangalore, Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad

Rashmika Mandanna | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the much-awaited film Pushpa 2. She has often been hailed as the National crush and Bhabhi 1, as she has captured hearts with her charming performances. With successful films, she has also built an impressive financial portfolio. Known for her roles in blockbuster films such as Pushpa and Animal, Rashmika has also emerged as one of the most sought-after actresses in the country.

Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth

The Chhaava actress' earnings stem from various sources, including acting, endorsements, and investments. According to a report by GQ, Rashmika joined a vegan skincare brand as an investor and brand ambassador. She is also one of the highest-paid female actors in South Indian cinema, reportedly charging ₹4 crore for brand endorsements, with varying fees for her film roles.

Rashmika Mandanna | Image: X

She leads a luxurious lifestyle and has invested in real estate across India, including properties in Bangalore, Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad. According to Financial Express, her Bangalore home is valued at approximately ₹8 crore.

The Animal actress is also a car enthusiast with an impressive collection, including the Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Toyota Innova, and Hyundai Creta. Her net worth is estimated to be around ₹45 crores, as per various reports.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna wrap up Pushpa 2: The Rule a few days before the release

The National Award-winning actor took to his social media to share a picture from the last day and the final shot of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The photo captures the camera trolley with the team visible in the background. 

Pushpa 2 | Image: X

Earlier reports suggest that the shoot will only be wrapped up just 7 days before the release.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:48 IST, November 28th 2024

