Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Marriage Amid Dating Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda: Everyone Knows...

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda: The actors are rumoured to be in a relationship for several years now. However, the couple has not confirmed or denied their dating rumours till now. Days after Vijay confirmed being single, Rashmika too has hinted at marriage.

Rashmika Mandanna talks about marriage

Rashmika Mandanna attended the song launch of the Pushpa 2 track Kissik. At the event, the actress was asked about her relationship status. The actress, without taking any names, claimed that ‘everyone knows’ the person she is getting married to. Social media users are now suspecting that the actress was talking about Vijay Deverakonda.

A file photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda | Image: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna was asked, “Would you marry someone from the film industry or should your husband be someone from outside the industry? If you give us some clarity, we’ll find out you the boy." The actress shared, “Everyone knows about it." Her answer left the audience laughing in splits. She shared, “I know what answer you want, I know it well." She added, “Let’s not delve into that right now, I’ll tell you later, personally."

Vijay Deverakonda confirms being in a relationship

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from Geetha Govindam | Image: Instagram