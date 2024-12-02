Rekha Says She 'Remembers Every Diaogue' Of Amitabh Bachchan, Watch Viral Video

Kapil Sharma is currently hosting the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, which began on September 21, 2024. This season has featured many celebrities so far, and now Kapil is preparing to welcome the legendary actress Rekha to the upcoming episode. The teaser for the episode has already caught the attention of viewers, with Rekha sharing her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and revealing that she remembers every line from it. The teaser has quickly gone viral.

Rekha reveals she's a big fan of KBC

Veteran actress Rekha will be appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where she opened up about her life and career. Before releasing the episode, Netflix shared the teaser of the upcoming fun session on December 2. During the episode, Kapil shared a humorous anecdote about his appearance as a guest on KBC. He recalled, “While we were playing KBC with Bachchan sahab, my mother was seated in the front row." Mimicking Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil added, “He asked her, ‘Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya (What did you eat before giving birth to him)?’”

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan | Image: X

Kapil then shared the answer given by his mother, “Daal-roti.” Before Kapil could finish, Rekha added, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai (Ask me, I remember every dialogue)." The clip now going viral on the internet.

When Rekha credited Amitabh Bachchan for shaping her career

In an earlier interview, Rekha credited Amitabh Bachchan for shaping her as an actor. "Whatever I am as an actor, I owe 100 per cent to him. I just soaked in whatever he had to offer, just observing him."

File photo of Rekha | Image: X