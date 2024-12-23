Search icon
Published 19:59 IST, December 23rd 2024

Renowned Director Shyam Benegal Dies At 90 After Prolonged Illness

Shyam Benegal, who was a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, breathed his last on the evening of December 23 at the age of 90

Shyam Benegal dies at 90 | Image: Instagram

Shyam Benegal, who was a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, breathed his last on the evening of December 23 at the age of 90. 


(This is a developing story) 

Updated 20:01 IST, December 23rd 2024

