Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Multiple Fingerprints Of Accused Found From Devara Actor's Building

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: A day after Shariful Islam Shehzad's arrest from the mangroves in Thane where he was found hiding, the police are working to piece together a profile of the man behind the violent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan early Wednesday morning. Investigators are trying to uncover the sequence of events. According to the latest updates, the police revealed they had discovered 19 sets of the intruder's fingerprints at the actor’s duplex apartment in Satguru Sharan.

Attacker’s fingerprint collected from various locations at Saif Ali Khan’s residence

Multiple fingerprints of the accused have been collected from various spots as part of the probe into the January 16, knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, police said. Khan was repeatedly stabbed by the intruder inside his apartment at the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra on Thursday, necessitating surgery.

"The local police and crime branch visited the actor's Satguru Sharan building and collected fingerprints as part of the probe. The forensic team also visited the building," an official said on Monday.

On Monday, Jan 20, police disclosed that they had found 19 sets of fingerprints of the intruder from the actor’s duplex apartment at Satguru Sharan, which have been sent to a forensic lab for a match. The fingerprints of the accused have been found at the crime scene, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he used to enter from the duct, the official said.

Who is Saif Ali Khan’s attacker?

On Sunday, police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national who was staying in India illegally after changing his name to Vijay Das.