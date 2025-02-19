Updated 08:53 IST, February 19th 2025
Saif Ali Khan's Ex-Wife Amrita Singh Buys Apartment In Mumbai For Whopping ₹18 Crore - Here's What We Know
Amrita Singh bought a new luxury apartment in the Peninsula building within Nutan Laxmi Cooperative Housing Society worth ₹18 crores.
Bollywood actress and Saif Ali Khan's ex-wife Amrita Singh has purchased a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area. As per registration documents available on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, she acquired the property earlier this month for several crores, adding to her real estate portfolio.
Amrita Singh purchases a new apartment worth ₹18 Crore in Mumbai
According to documents from Square Yards, 2 States actress' luxury apartment is in the Peninsula building within Nutan Laxmi Cooperative Housing Society worth ₹18 crores. The ready-to-move-in property covers 2,712.9 sq. ft. and includes three parking spaces. She reportedly paid ₹90 lakh as stamp duty and ₹30,000 as a registration fee.
Amrita purchased the 4th-floor apartment in the upscale JVPD Scheme from Vaishali Shrikant Bhatt and Shrikant Shrinivas Bhatt.
Juhu is home to several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Shakti Kapoor, who also own apartments in the area.
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s real estate investments in the past 2 years
Earlier in 2024, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh purchased two commercial units in Mumbai. The mother-daughter duo purchased the property on the ninth floor from Veer Savarkar Projects Private Limited in the Signature Building off the Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai. The agreement value of each property is reportedly ₹11.13 crore and the stamp duty paid is ₹66.8 lakh. It has 3 car parking per unit. The area of each unit is 2,099 sq. ft while the carpet area is 1.905 sq. ft, per the documents. According to the document, they bought the property on October 10.
In 2023, the mother-daughter duo purchased a commercial space on the fourth floor of the same building. It was worth ₹9 crore and had a stamp duty of ₹41.01 lakh. The seller of the property was Aishwarya Property and Estates Pvt Ltd.
