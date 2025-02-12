Samay Raina's Gujarat Shows Cancelled Amid India's Got Latent Controversy? Vishva Hindu Parishad Believes So

Amid the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy, the Vishva Hindu Parishad claims that Comedian Samay Raina's shows in Gujarat have been cancelled. The comedian, who is currently in Seattle for his standup comedy shows, was supposed to perform in Gujarat in April 2025. The VHP backed their claim pointing out that the tickets for the show are no longer available on the ticket booking site.

Samay Raina's Gujarat shows cancelled?

The Vishva Hindu Parishad said tickets for Samay Raina's shows, scheduled in April, were no longer available for sale on BookMyShow. Guwahati Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput said Samay had planned four shows in the state, starting from Surat on April 17, followed by a show in Vadodara on April 18. The last two shows were scheduled in Ahmedabad on April 19 and 20.

"It appears all these four shows have been cancelled due to public outrage against him in Gujarat. Though tickets for these shows were available till morning (of Wednesday) on BookMyShow, it seems they have been now taken down from the portal," claimed Rajput. In a statement, VHP regional secretary Ashvin Patel claimed organisers have decided to cancel these shows due to the recent controversy.

"In view of the anger among people, it appears organisers have cancelled Samay Raina's upcoming shows in Gujarat. We are thankful to the people of Gujarat for showing such alertness. I also ask organisers to refrain from organising events of such people in Gujarat," said Patel.

(A file photo of Samay Raina | Image: Instagram)

This has come after Ranveer Allahbadia's remark in the show created a stir on social media with everyone urging to unfollow the YouTuber and India's Got Latent channel.

Panicked Samay Raina addresses the controversy around India's Got Latent

Samay Raina finally broke his silence on the ongoing controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia's lewd remark on India's Got Latent. Taking to his social media handle, he penned a long note where the comedian stated that he had deleted all the videos of the show from his personal YouTube channel. However, this has backfired with netizens bashing him for not apologising. For the unversed, Samay's statement seems more like a panicked move as he, along with Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mehta and Ashish Chanchlani, was summoned for questioning related to the remark on his show.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," he wrote on X.