Samay Raina Unaffected By India's Got Latent Controversy; Plays Chess, Party With Friends In Seattle | VIRAL PHOTOS

Samay Raina's hosted show India's Got Latent has been in the news for the all wrong reasons since it aired. The latest controversy is courted by Ranveer Allahbadia for asking a lewd question from a contestant. Amid the heavy uproar, Samay is seemingly enjoying his time in Seattle, US. The comedian is currently busy with his stand-up shows across the city but this is not stopping him from exploring the places. Several photos have gone viral on the internet that show him, along with Balraj Singh Ghai and others, partying together. For the unversed, Balraj often appears on India's Got Latent as a judge and is also a producer of the show.

Samay Raina is doing THIS amid India's Got Latent controversy

On Monday, Balraj took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of photos in which he along with Samay and other friends are hanging out. One of the images shows Balraj and Samay playing chess, while another is of them spending quality time together. He also shared a photo of Samay performing on the stage.

These images seemingly prove that the comedian is unaffected by the controversy or the complaint filed against him and his show. This has also ignited a debate around Freedom Of Speech.

Manu Punjabi calls for censorship on platforms like YouTube

Speaking to Republic, Manu Punjabi said in Hindi, “Content creators have a moral responsibility. Yes, there is the freedom to start a channel on YouTube, and make all kinds of content, but it is important to know the audience that is being attracted by the content. Freedom of speech does not give one license to say anything that comes to their mind.”

He stressed that the panellists on the show were notable names who hold significant influence in society and have the capability of influencing young children. He also questioned whether shows like India's Got Latent do not show any warning or any disclaimer for the content that is being shown on the channel.

Addressing the apology tendered by Ranveer Allahbadia, Manu Punjabi said, “He should hold some moral responsibility. Hearing the statement I'm wondering if he was in his consciousness or was he made to say the staṭements. Making lewd remarks at a platform which has no age bar is highly questionable."

Manu further mentioned in India, parents hold respect, and the show insulted such a pious relationship. He added, “If they thought what they are saying is negligible or comic, they are wrong. I have been living the journey of a content creator for 4 years and I am very conscious of the things I say in the public space because my biggest responsibility is my family.” He stressed that the other things on the episode were also objectionable and said, that “it was not comedy or satire”.