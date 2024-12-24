Shaan Breaks Silence Over Fire Tragedy At His Bandra Building, Reassures Fans Of His And Family's Safety

A massive fire was reported at Bollywood singer Shaan's Mumbai residence on Tuesday, December 24, at midnight. Firefighters were swiftly deployed to the scene, working tirelessly to control the blaze. The fire spread through the house, filling the building with thick smoke. Since the video surfaced online, fans have been concerned about Shaan and his family's safety. Hours after the incident, the Chaar Kadam singer released an official statement on his Instagram handle.

Singer Shaan releases official statement

Singer Shaan took to his Instagram story and shared a long note stating the details of the incident and the safety of his family.

He first wrote about how he and his family including his wife Radhika Mukherji and kids Soham and Maahi escaped from the fire, saying, “Dear All, As the news spreads about the fire in our building Just to let you all know that we are safe, the Fire was on the 7th floor We live on higher floors We managed to escape to the 15th floor and Waited to be rescued. To cut a long horrible story short.. we are absolutely fine Waiting to go back home once there is a clearer picture from the fire department.”

Singer then thanked the authorities who helped them being safe, writing, “A big big thank you to the fire department, the mumbai police and @advocateashishshelar for their quick and timely action. @singershaan @sohamukherji @maahiforyou we all are fine.”

Singer Shaan instagram story | Image: X

What happened at singer Shaan's apartment in Bandra?

The fire started at around 1 am in a flat on the seventh floor of the Fortune Enclave building in Bandra (West), according to a civic official quoted in a PTI news report.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze after nearly two-and-a-half hours of effort. Footage showed smoke billowing from the window of an apartment.