Sharda Sinha's Son Reacts To Singer's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan Honour, Calls It 'Long Awaited'

Folk singer Sharda Sinha, who passed away in 2024, has been posthumously honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards.

This recognition not only marks a historic moment for her family but also for the cultural heritage of Bihar.

While speaking to ANI, her son, Anshuman Sinha, expressed immense pride in his mother's legacy and said, "It is a matter of great pride for Bihar... It is a milestone in Bihar's history to have achieved all three highest honours in the field of folk music."

He further thanked the government for the honour and said, "I thank the Central government as this will convey a message to the upcoming generation that you can gain respect all over the world through folk music... This was long awaited and I heartily accept it... I congratulate the entire nation for the honour bestowed upon folk culture."

Sharda Sinha, affectionately known as the "Bihar Kokila," was a beloved figure in the Indian music world, celebrated for her deep-rooted contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music.

Sinha, 72, passed away on November 5, 2024, after a prolonged battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Her death followed a recent decline in her health, which led to her being placed on life support just days before her passing.

Her demise was a loss felt deeply across India, and tributes poured in from various quarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media, calling her an "irreplaceable figure" in the music industry.

He took to his official X handle and wrote, "Her contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music is immense, and the echo of her melodious songs will last forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music."

Sharda Sinha was particularly noted for her iconic renditions of songs for the "Chhath Mahaparv" festival, a key cultural celebration in Bihar.

Her music became synonymous with this grand festival, dedicated to worshipping the Sun God.

Beyond her regional influence, Sinha's music bridged the gap between local and national folk traditions, earning her widespread admiration.

Having begun her musical career in the 1970s, Sharda Sinha had an illustrious career that spanned decades.

She was previously awarded the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to Indian music, and her voice and style continue to resonate with audiences across India, especially in the realms of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. (ANI)

