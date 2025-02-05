Shots Fired Outside Prem Dhillon's Residence In Canada For Allegedly 'Betraying' Sidhu Moosewala

A new incident of firing was reported outside the residence of Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon in Canada's Brampton on Monday. So far, no casualties have been reported. However, Jaipal Bhullar Gang reportedly took responsibility for the shooting and warned of further consequences. This has come months after, the shooting outside AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal's Canada residence.

Prem Dhillon receives death threats over his remark on later Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

According to multiple reports, Jenta Kharad, an alleged gang member of the Jaipal Bhullar gang, who is also an associate of wanted gangster Arsh Dala, took the credit for the attack. A social media post which is going viral on the internet reveals that the shooting outside Dhillon's house was carried out for reportedly betraying Moosewala after his death. The gang allegedly warned of further consequences. Kharad is currently in hiding in Australia.

(A file photo of Prem Dhillon | Image: Instagram)

The singer is yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Who is Prem Dhillon?

He is a singer and songwriter associated with the Punjabi Music industry. The singer is best known for his songs, Boot Cut, Old Skool and Majha Block. He was born in Amritsar, Punjab. He started his music career with single Chan Milondi (2018) and bagged a song in the movie Mr & Mrs Returns (August 2018). However, it was in 2019 that he got a breakthrough with a single Boot Cut, released by Sidhu Moosewala. In April 2020, he released the single Jatt Hunde Aa, which debuted at number 38 on the Apple Music chart in India.

The singer enjoys 2.6 million followers on Instagram and has 935K subscribers on YouTube. His last song, TYPE SHII, which was released a month ago, has 1.6 million views.