Published 13:09 IST, December 24th 2024

Shyam Benegal: How Director's Cannes Entry Manthan About India's White Revolution Was Made Through Crowd Funding

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal died at the age of 90 on December 23. The director was known for his rich body of work like Manthan as it was crowdfunded.

Shyam Benegal Manthan making | Image: X

Shyam Benegal Death: Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner died at the age of 90 on the night of December 23 fighting a chronic kidney disease. The filmmaker's daughter confirmed the news of his passing to PTI. The whole nation is mourning following the passing of the legendary director. His films were not only stories but captured the lives of ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances. One of these most revered works was the 1976 release Manthan which introduced the crowdfunding concept into Indian cinema.

How Manthan was made through crowdfunding?

In 1976, Shyam Benegal, the pioneer of India’s parallel cinema movement, decided to make his third film, Manthan (The Churning), completing his rural trilogy. The film focused on a different kind of churning—one that would bring milk flowing across India. What set it apart was that Benegal funded the film entirely through donations from farmers, making it India’s first-ever crowdfunded movie. A total of ₹5 lakh was raised, with farmers contributing ₹2 each. Upon its release, Manthan received widespread acclaim and went on to win two National Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay for Vijay Tendulkar.

In May 2024, the late filmmaker reflected on the film’s success during an interview with PTI. He shared that the film’s popularity was largely due to the farmers in Gujarat, who not only funded it but also ensured its success by attending screenings together. Benegal explained that, at the time, he didn’t have the funds to make the film. Dr Kurien suggested offering dairy farmers the opportunity to become producers by donating their day’s share ₹2 each to fund the project. As a result, half a million farmers contributed to Manthan. The profits generated from the film were returned to the farmers and their federations. The UN also took copies of the film to show around the world, aiming to inspire farming communities to establish cooperatives.

Shyam Benegal recently celebrated his 90th birthday 

Benegal was a pioneer of the Indian parallel cinema movement in the 1970s and 1980s, creating a body of work known for its realism and social commentary. His films broke away from the conventions of mainstream Indian cinema. The filmmaker, who directed path-breaking films such as Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, Bhumika, Junoon, and Mandi, turned 90 on December 15.

“We all grow old. I don’t do anything great on my birthday. It may be a special day, but I don’t celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team,” Benegal told PTI. Despite the physical challenges that come with age, including frequent hospital visits for dialysis three times a week, Benegal remains committed to his passion for filmmaking. “I’m working on two to three projects; they are all different from one another. It’s difficult to say which one I will make. They are all for the big screen,” said the director, whose most recent film was the 2023 biographical Mujib: The Making of a Nation.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:09 IST, December 24th 2024

