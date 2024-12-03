Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Wedding Guest List: Pushpa Star Allu Arjun, Other Industry Insiders To Attend

Allu Arjun and his family are set to be part of the guest list for the highly anticipated wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The couple will tie the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in a grand yet intimate ceremony. A source close to the wedding shared, “Allu Arjun and his family will attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding in Hyderabad. All roads truly lead to the city for this special celebration.”

The insider also revealed that Naga and Sobhita’s close friends from the industry, along with other prominent celebrities from the film fraternity, are expected to attend the high-profile wedding.

The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios, a venue with deep ties to Naga Chaitanya’s family heritage. Founded in 1976 by his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long been a symbol of cinematic brilliance and family pride.

Sobhita recently celebrated her Pelli Kuturu ceremony, a traditional bridal shower, and shared heartfelt moments from the occasion on social media.

A source who attended the ceremony said, “Sobhita’s wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi. They also had a Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire, an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles. Later, Naga Chaitanya and his family also joined for lunch.”

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a vibrant Haldi ceremony. A video that surfaced online showed the soon-to-be married couple seen sitting side by side as their family members joyfully showered them with flowers. Sobhita looked radiant in a red saree paired with a matching blouse and traditional jewelry, while Naga Chaitanya wore a white kurta and pajamas.

On her big day, the actress will be wearing jewellery such as maathapatti, bajubandh, and kamarbandh, among many other statement pieces.

--IANS