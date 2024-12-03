Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:03 IST, December 3rd 2024

Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya Wedding Guest List: Pushpa Star Allu Arjun, Other Industry Insiders To Attend

Allu Arjun and his family are set to be part of the guest list for the highly anticipated wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple will tie the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in a grand yet intimate ceremony.

Allu Arjun will reportedly attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding | Image: Instagram

Allu Arjun and his family are set to be part of the guest list for the highly anticipated wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The couple will tie the knot on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in a grand yet intimate ceremony. A source close to the wedding shared, “Allu Arjun and his family will attend Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding in Hyderabad. All roads truly lead to the city for this special celebration.”

The insider also revealed that Naga and Sobhita’s close friends from the industry, along with other prominent celebrities from the film fraternity, are expected to attend the high-profile wedding.

The wedding will be held at Annapurna Studios, a venue with deep ties to Naga Chaitanya’s family heritage. Founded in 1976 by his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long been a symbol of cinematic brilliance and family pride.

Sobhita recently celebrated her Pelli Kuturu ceremony, a traditional bridal shower, and shared heartfelt moments from the occasion on social media.

A source who attended the ceremony said, “Sobhita’s wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi. They also had a Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire, an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles. Later, Naga Chaitanya and his family also joined for lunch.”

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a vibrant Haldi ceremony. A video that surfaced online showed the soon-to-be married couple seen sitting side by side as their family members joyfully showered them with flowers. Sobhita looked radiant in a red saree paired with a matching blouse and traditional jewelry, while Naga Chaitanya wore a white kurta and pajamas.

On her big day, the actress will be wearing jewellery such as maathapatti, bajubandh, and kamarbandh, among many other statement pieces.

--IANS

ps/

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:03 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.