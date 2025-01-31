Published 14:14 IST, January 31st 2025
Step Inside Chiranjeevi's Lavish Mansion Worth Whopping ₹30 Crore: A Look At Demure Interior, Gym, Tennis Court And More
Chiranjeevi's 25,000 sq ft villa in Jubilee Hills is a contemporary palace with a white exterior designed and heritage-inspired architecture worth ₹30 crores.
Chiranjeevi is one of the most loved actors in the South film industry. With decades of achievements, the megastar has got a name and wealth. A few days back, he celebrated his mother's birthday at his luxurious mansion, offering fans a glimpse of his stunning home. While the interiors impressed everyone, here are more details about his mansion.
Inside Chiranjeevi's Jubilee Hills villa
As per the Houisey website, Chiranjeevi's 25,000 sq ft villa in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad is a contemporary palace with a white exterior designed and heritage-inspired architecture worth ₹30 crores. The villa has a grand entrance featuring a green pathway adorned with seasonal flowers.
The dining area showcases a white glass table, Nizami wall art, and a stunning chandelier. The house predominantly uses white decor and includes luxurious amenities such as a tennis court, a spacious mandir, and a gym, as reported by multiple sources.
Huge lush garden to a custom award room, Chiru mansion has it all
Chiranjeevi’s puja room reflects his devotion to Hindu deities, serving as a gathering place for his family during religious ceremonies. The serene space is enriched with lush greenery and a traditional South Indian design. Marble flooring spans the house, complemented by glass panels and Indian artwork sourced from different regions, enhancing its cultural essence.
Additionally, Chiranjeevi has a room specifically for his awards and accomplishments. This space boasts a custom interior design with glass racks, a stylish couch set, and a matching floor mat. A large photo of him is prominently displayed on the wall.
