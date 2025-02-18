Supreme Court Dismisses YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s Plea Against FIRs: Stop Show, No Travel And More

Ranveer Allahbadia, who has three FIRs filed against him over India's Got Latent controversy, has been barred from doing any shows after the Supreme Court blasted him for the obscene joke. As of now, the court has granted Allahbadia protection from arrest, however, has also asked to deposit his passport to the Thane police and seek the court's permission before leaving the country.

What are the don’t for Ranveer Allahbadia amid ongoing cases?

The bench stated that Ranveer Allahbadia has been asked to deposit his passport with the Thane police. He cannot leave the country without permission of the Supreme Court. Allahbadia and his associates, including Samay Raina, and Apoorva Makhija, cannot do any other show for the time being. Although the Supreme Court granted some relief to Allahbadia, it criticised him for his obscene remark about "watch your parents have sex" during YouTuber Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent.

Justice Kant condemned Allahbadia, stating, "If this is not obscene, then what is? You can show your vulgarity anytime and show depravity... Liberty is a separate issue. It is not that every case is targeting you, and you are entangled. Suppose 100 FIRs are there, he can say he cannot defend himself."

He added, "The words you have chosen, parents will feel ashamed. Daughters and sisters will feel ashamed. The entire society will be ashamed. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone to. The rule of law and system has to be followed. He should be ashamed as to what he has done to his parents. We are not in the ivory towers, and we know how he copied the Australian show content. There are warnings in such shows."

What's the conclusion of the Supreme Court's hearing in Ranveer Allahbadia's case?

As per LiveLaw, Justice Kant gave his decision in the hearing, stating: “We direct - (i) no further FIR shall be registered against the petitioner based on the episode aired on the show India's Got Latent (ii) the petitioner may approach the local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection of life and liberty in case of any threats.”

He added: “If any other FIR based on the same allegations is registered in Jaipur, the petitioner’s arrest shall also remain stayed. The petitioner must deposit his passport at Thane Police Station and shall not leave the country without prior permission from this Court.”