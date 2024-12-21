Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday: Jailer Actress Started Working At 15, Her Net Worth Is Astounding...

Tamannaah Bhatia celebrates her 35th birthday today, marking two decades as one of India’s most beloved stars. Born on December 21, 1989, she began her acting journey at 16 with her debut in the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005. Over the years, she has established herself in both Hindi and South Indian cinema. This year, she showcased her versatility with films like Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Aakhri Sach, and Aranmanai 4, along with two chart-topping songs. As she celebrates her special day, let's get a glimpse of her success chart which no wonder has seen an increase.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s net worth

As reported by Pinkvilla, the Babli Bouncer actress had a net worth of ₹120 crore in 2024, reflecting a ₹10 crore increase from 2023. Earlier, her net worth stood at approximately ₹111 crore.

Tamannaah Bhatia | Image: X

Her main source of income is films. Additionally, she earns through brand collaborations and endorsements both online and offline. She represents several renowned jewellery brands, online shopping platforms, soft drink companies, and electronic products.

Tamannaah Bhatia leads a luxurious lifestyle

Tamannaah owns a home in Mumbai's Versova, located on the 14th floor of the Bayview Apartment, which contributes to her net worth. As per Propstack, she mortgaged three Mumbai apartments for ₹7.84 crore. These properties, covering a total area of 2,595 sq. ft., are in Lokhandwala, Andheri West. She paid ₹4.7 lakh in stamp duty.

Tamannaah Bhatia | Image: X