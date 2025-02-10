The Fallout Of Ranveer Allahbadia’s Lewd, Incestuous Comment | 8 Lingering Questions That Must Be Addressed

Samay Raina's comedy show India's Got Latent has attracted new controversy after famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made sexual jokes and incestuous and stereotypical remarks. Since the episode was uploaded on social media platforms, the netizens have risen in uproar urging everyone to boycott and unsubscribe both Ranveer and Samay's YouTube channels. However, amid all this, 8 questions remained unanswered.

Questions that need answers after Ranveer Allahbadia's lewd comment

In the latest episode, Ranveer served as a judge where he accompanied Samay, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija. As the episode proceeded, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." This comment did not go down well with many on the internet and they protested against the Youtuber. While many are criticising him, his comment raises many questions related to consequences for making such lewd comments, digital content guidelines, social media laws and more. Below are the questions that need an answer.

Is it time for India to act to curb vulgar, inappropriate content on social media?

Why no consequences for social media platforms that allow and promote such indecent content?

Should there be stricter digital content guidelines, similar to what mainstream media follows?

Are current IT and social media laws strong enough to prevent the normalisation of online filth?

What steps is the government taking to protect young audiences from such explicit content?

Should there be penalties for influencers who repeatedly cross the line of decency?

Why do regulatory bodies react only after public outrage, instead of proactively monitoring content?

Does the government plan to hold platforms like YouTube, Instagram and others accountable for hosting explicit content?

Ranveer Allahbadia's half-hearted apology, Samay Raina opts for silence

Witnessing public outrage against him, Ranveer Allahbadia took to his X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology video. The influencer simply said that statements he made on the show were "not funny or cool". The YouTuber also stressed that he didn't mean to disrespect family and his podcast is heard by people of all ages, so he should have used his reach better.

He said, “My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. This is not how I want to use my platform. I am just here for an apology. I had a lapse in judgement. Wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages, don't want to be that person who wants to take that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing I would ever want to disrespect. I need to use that platform better that has been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to get better. I have asked the makers to remove the insensitive parts from the video." Samay Raina and other members of the India's Got Latent show are yet to react to the situation.

Complaint filed against India's Got Latent, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia