The Kerela Story Director Sudipto Sen Reacts To Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Controversy

Director Sudipto Sen has spoken out about the recent controversy surrounding influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, following their public discussion of controversial and vulgar topics.

Sen expressed his concerns over the incident, criticizing the way certain influencers have used their platform to discuss inappropriate content openly. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the director said, “I recently read about some incidents where influencers discussed vulgar topics openly. I find this filthy and unnecessary.”

Sudipto added, “Freedom of speech comes with responsibility. India still has a large illiterate population, and educated individuals must be mindful of their influence. Discussing such topics in public is not about being modern—it’s about understanding societal realities.”

Comedian Sunil Pal has also expressed his strong disapproval of fellow comedian Samay and podcaster Ranveer over their alleged use of 'abusive language' on the show “India's Got Latent.”

“Do not call them stand-up comedians. That would be an insult to real stand-up comedy. They are uneducated individuals who should be treated like terrorists,” Pal told IANS.

He went on to slam them, stating, “Our youth are striving to be responsible and cultured individuals from respectable families. However, these so-called comedians are invited to public platforms where they indulge in vulgarity and offensive language. And the irony is that the organizers of these events are well-educated people. Instead of conveying meaningful messages, they are promoting obscenity.”

During Ranveer’s recent appearance on Samay’s show, “India's Got Latent, the podcaster asked a contestant a controversial question about their parents' sexual or intimate relationship. His comments rapidly went viral on social media, provoking widespread outrage as netizens criticized him heavily.

A complaint has been registered in Maharashtra's Mumbai against popular Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija, known as 'BeerBiceps' and ‘The Rebel Kid’, along with Samay Raina over the alleged use of 'abusive language.’

In the wake of the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia has issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were "inappropriate" and "not funny at all."