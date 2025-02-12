'There Is A Limit To Everything', Netizens Reject Samay Raina's Damage Control Effort

Amid growing controversy and legal issues surrounding his show India’s Got Latent, comedian Samay Raina finally broke the silence on the matter. He shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter) and his Instagram story, responding to the backlash triggered by inappropriate jokes and sexual inferences made in the latest episode.

Samay Raina released the first statement amid India’s Got Latent controversy

In his first statement, Samay revealed that he has pulled down all the episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel. Sharing his emotions on X, he wrote, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

This statement followed a post by Balraj Singh Ghai, a frequent judge and producer of India’s Got Latent, who shared photos on Instagram of himself, Samay, and their team spending time together in Seattle, US. As Samay did not apologise, social media criticism has continued to grow.

How did social media react to Samay Raina’s first statement?

Netizens quickly reacted to Samay Raina’s post. While many criticised the show, others bashed him for not issuing an apology. One user commented, “Make people laugh by this kind of content? Insane... mumma papa hasse yeh content dekh ke?? (Parents should laugh at this?)” Another remarked, “Isme bhi kch fishy hi lag rha hai mujhe toh. (Why does this sound fishy?)” Someone pointed out, “You are yet to apologise. Such a long post, but you didn't use words like ‘sorry’ or ‘regret’.” Another questioned, “Where’s the apology?” A troll added, “What you do is nowhere near comedy. You should get banned for normalising vulgarity.”