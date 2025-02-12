Search icon
Published 20:17 IST, February 12th 2025

'Too Much To Handle': Samay Raina Removes All Videos Of India's Got Latent From YouTube

Samay Raina has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia's lewd remark on India's Got Latent.

File photo of Samay Raina | Image: Instagram

Samay Raina has finally broken his silence on the ongoing controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia's lewd remark on India's Got Latent. Taking to his X handle, he penned a long note where the comedian stated that he had deleted all the videos of the show from his personal YouTube channel. "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," he wrote on X.

This has come after, he was summoned for questioning related to the remark on his show.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

