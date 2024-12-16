Published 19:54 IST, December 16th 2024
Troll Questions Guru Randhawa's Support For Farmers' Protest In Punjab: Paise Mil Gaye Ya Dhamki?
Singer-actor Guru Randhawa requested the government to pay heed to the demands put forth by the protesting farmers in Punjab, which invited backlash.
Farmers in Punjab have been protesting at Khanauri and Shambhu borders, demanding legal guarantees on MSP and other issues. As per reports, they have also planned a march to New Delhi on December 15. Haryana farmer organisation has also come out in support of the protests in Punjab. In the midst of this, singer-actor Guru Randhawa requested the government to pay heed to the demands put forth by the protesting farmers, which did not go down well with many.
After being trolled, Randhawa put out several other posts to make his side more clear on the matter.
Troll questions Guru Randhawa over farmers' protests post
Guru Randhawa came out in support of farmers' protests in parts of Punjab, writing on X, "Farmers provide food to every household in our country. Their voices need to be heard. Requesting our government officials to please sit and discuss with the farmers officials." He accompanied his post with a folded hand emoji. Reacting to this, a social media user challenged the integrity of the Dance Meri Rani singer, as they commented, "Paise mil gaye? Ya dhamki? (sic)"
Guru swiftly reacted to this, writing, "I am from a farmer family myself mere bhai, Dono mein se kuch nhi mila. Sirf request kar raha hoon as Indian. Khush raho, pta nhi lagg raha hai kya ho raha hamare desh mein. Kuch bhi likho nafrat to milni hi hai. Khush raho bhai (sic)."
Guru Randhawa reacts to farmers who are standing by the government
A couple of other posts seemed to suggest that farmers outside Punjab were happy with the government policies on agriculture.
Reacting to the queries, Guru Randhawa wrote that he would have raised his voice even if the farmers were not from his home state of Punjab. In a post on X, he shared, "Yess mere bhai, main vi wohi keh raha hoon ke request hai ke government unki baat sune and dekhein kya ho sakta hai, har jagah ki alag need ho sakti hai bhai, jaise ek ghar ke sare members ki needs alag hoti hai , hote sab family ke members hi hain, Hum sab family hi hain bhai, Big Indian family (sic)."
