Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Throws His Cap in Anger After Yash Dayal, Jitesh Sharma Drop Catch During MI-RCB IPL 2025 | WATCH

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: It was a night to remember for the Bengaluru-based franchise who conquered fortress Wankhede after a decade. Bengaluru beat Mumbai by 12 runs on Monday to strengthen their position at the top-half of the points table.

Like always, spotlight was on Virat Kohli and he did not disappoint with the bat as he hammered a brilliant 67 off 42 balls to provide the launchpad for the onslaught at the backend. But it was not Kohli's show with the bat that made the headlines, instead, it was his aggressive gesture that did. At a crucial stage of the match, Kohli lost his cool and resorted to throwing his cap. It was a catch-drop of Suryakumar Yadav that irked Kohli. Yash Dayal and Jitesh Sharma collided, the final result - a catch drop.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, RCB managed to eek out their 3rd win in the campaign, while Mumbai have remained in the bottom three with just a solitary win in the table. Both batters enjoyed some heavy stroke plays on a fluent Wankhede surface, but it was the RCB bowlers who had the last laugh.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After RCB Humble MI At Wankhede

RCB have now six points in their kitty and are sitting comfortably in the third place with a healthy NRR of 1.015. Delhi Capitals are the only team not to lose any matches and have remained at the top of the table, followed by the Gujarat Titans, who thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game.