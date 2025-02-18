Updated 22:28 IST, February 18th 2025
Who Is Anuv Jain's Wife Hridi Narang? Entrepreneur Who Married Tum Mere Ho Singer In Dreamy Wedding
Singing sensation Anuv Jain's wife, Hridi Narang, has extensive experience in campaign execution, brand management and account services.
Anuv Jain is making headlines after he announced his wedding to longtime girlfriend Hridi Narang. While the singing sensation chose to not reveal the name and other details of his wife, thanks to their wedding photographer, we have learned that his wife's name is Hridi Narang. We have jotted down more information regarding his wife, such as her occupation, degrees and more.
Who is Hridi Narang?
The Husn singer took to his Instagram handle to share the dreamy photos from their pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. He captioned the post as “Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai…” but didn't tag his wife. However, thanks to LinkedIn we have found out that she is a marketing professional. She has an extensive experience in campaign execution, brand management and account services. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from RMIT University and a Master's degree from the University of Technology Sydney.
She began her career in 2021 as an Account Executive at Percept Ltd and over the years, she has worked with various organisations across different positions. She last worked at Collective Artists Network in New Delhi as a Campaign Manager. Now, she working at her startup Guru Om Candles and Decor, which manufactures Soy wax candles.
Anuv Jain's fans create a stir on the internet
On Tuesday, Anuv Jain took to his Instagram handle to announce that he is hitched now and shared the photos. For the special day, Anuv wore a beige sherwani, while the bride wore an embroidered red lehenga and tied her hair in a neat bun. The album includes a series of adorable candids of the couple. Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "My therapist is married now," followed by a crying emoticon.
A fan questioned, "Your totey makaaan judd gye, what about us?" Another user wrote, "He proved us Toote Makaan ek bar gir jane ke bad bhi ban hi jata hai." A third user wrote, "Hum logo ko situationship or heartbroken gaan suna kar khud ne shaadi kaar liya."
For the unversed, Anuv Jain is an independent musician who rose to fame with his songs, such as Mishri, Husn, Baarishein, Gul, Tum Mere Ho, and Alag Aasmaan.
