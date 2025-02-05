Who Is Prem Dhillon? Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer's Canada Residence Sparks Sidhu Moosewala Connection

It has been reported that shots were fired outside Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon's residence in Brampton, Canada. No casualty has been reported so far. According to a media report, it was reportedly a warning for the Punjabi singer as he allegedly 'betrayed' Sidhu Moosewala after his death.

Who is Prem Dhillon?

He is a singer and songwriter associated with the Punjabi Music industry. The singer is best known for his songs, Boot Cut, Old Skool and Majha Block. He was born in Amritsar, Punjab. He started his music career with single Chan Milondi (2018) and bagged a song in the movie Mr & Mrs Returns (August 2018). However, it was in 2019 that he got a breakthrough with a single Boot Cut, released by Sidhu Moosewala. In April 2020, he released the single Jatt Hunde Aa, which debuted at number 38 on the Apple Music chart in India.

The singer enjoys 2.6 million followers on Instagram and has 935K subscribers on YouTube. His last song, TYPE SHII, which was released a month ago, has 1.6 million views.

(A file photo of Prem Dhillon | Image: Instagram)

On the personal front, he married his longtime girlfriend Harmanjeet Kaur Rai last year.

What is the connection between Prem Dhillon and Sidhu Moosewala?

It has been reported that Jaipal Bhullar's gang has taken responsibility for the attack outside Prem's Canada residence. It has been reported that the attack was an act of revenge for betraying Moosewala. According to a viral social media post, Prem was once close to Moosewala and have worked together on the song Old Skool. Because of this particular song, Dhillon gained massive fame and soon the song turned out to be a chartbuster. However, later he associated himself with Moosewala's rivals.

(A poster of Old Skool | Image: Spotify)