Who Is 'The Rebel Kid' AKA Kaleshi Aurat? Influencer Joins Beer Biceps In Explicit Rant On Latent, 'Jokes' About Mom's Vagina

India's Got Latent's latest episode featuring show creator and host Samay Raina, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid and Jaspreet Singh has gone viral, with many alleging that the "influencers" have crossed all limits of obscenity, all in the name of humour. While Latent has been synonymous with explicit rants, it's often "crass" humour moonlighting as "dark comedy", incestuous commentary and vulgar jokes reigned in the latest episode, with many calling for its boycott.

It has trained the spotlight on Apoorva aka Rebel Kid (Kaleshi Aurat), who abused a contestant on the show while referring to his mother's vagina.

Jaspreet Singh with Apoorva Mukhija on India's Got Latent

Who is The Rebel Kid aka Kaleshi Aurat?

Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid aka Kaleshi Aurat is a social media influencer who became popular for her skits and reels posted on Instagram during the Covid pandemic. From there on, she became a full-fledged content creator venturing into fashion and travel Vlogs. Her Vlogs feature her detailing her life circumstances in an unhinged manner. She often blends cuss words in her commentary on daily life scenarios. She has worked in collaboration with international brands like Oneplus, Netflix, Spotify, Google, Hoststar, Amazon, Meta and many more in content creation and brand reach.

Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid is a social mediua infleuncer | Image: X

Now, Apoorva has ventured into acting as well, taking up gigs in web series. She claims that most of her audiences are women. While her Vlogs have earned her 2.6 million followers on Instagram and over 5 lakh subscribers on YouTube, she has often invited criticism for using foul language in her videos.

The Rebel Kid's face-off with student at DTU goes viral

Recently, several videos surfaced on social media, where The Rebel Kid could be seen having a heated exchange with the crowd at Delhi Technological University. After some audience members kept shouting at her, the social media star confronted them. Despite the humongous crowd, Apoorva’s voice cut through the noise, as she said, “100 baar aur todungi aur tu idhar aaja teri haddiyan bhi todungi. Tu idhar udhar bhaag raha tha na chup chupke. Aaja."

The Rebel Kid's vagina joke infuriates netizens

The Rebel Kid was one of the guest panelists on the latest episode of India's Got Latent where she got in a heated exchange with a contestant.