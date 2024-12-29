Published 14:39 IST, December 29th 2024
Who Is Urmila Kothare? Marathi Actress Whose Car Killed One, Left Her Injured In Kandivali Crash Case
Who Is Urmila Kothare?: The Marathi actress was recently involved in a car crash that claimed the life of one metro worker in Mumbai.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Who Is Urmila Kothare?: The popular Marathi actress was recently involved in a road accident. On December 28, a video of her car destroyed in the crash emerged on social media. The police confirmed that the actress was also minorly hurt in the accident. Know all about the actress.
All about Urmila Kothare
Urmila Kothare, also known by her maiden name Urmila Kanetkar, is a popular Marathi actress. She is a trained Kathak and Odissi dancer as well. She made her debut in the Marathi movie Shubh Mangal Savdhan in 2006. She went on to feature in popular movies like Duniyadari, Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, Ti Saddhya Kay Karte and shows such as Asambhav and Goshta Eka Lagnachi. The actress made her television debut with the serial Tujhya Veena.
Urmila Kothare also ventured into Hindi and Telugu cinema as well. She was featured in the 2014 film Welcome Obama. In 2011, the actress tied the knot with director and actor Adinath Kothare. They worked together in Shubha Mangal Saavadhaan. The couple has a daughter named Jija Kothare. Urmila's father-in-law Mahesh Kothare is a prominent director and producer in the Marathi film industry. After a nearly 12-year break, Utmila made a comeback to television with the Marathi TV serial called Tujhech Mee Geet Gaat Ahe' this year.
About Urmila Kothare's accident
One labourer was killed while another got injured after being hit by Marathi actor Urmila Kanetkar's car in Mumbai, police said on Saturday. Police said that a case has been registered against the driver at the Samata Nagar Police Station. The cops added that Urmila Kanetkar escaped due to the airbag placed inside the car. However, her car has been badly affected due to a major accident.
“Car was at full speed and hit two metro workers near Poisar Metro Station,” an official added. The incident took place when Kothare was returning home after finishing her shoot. Her car hit two labourers who were engaged in Metro rail work under the Poisar Metro station in Kandivali east shortly after midnight," police said. According to preliminary information, the driver lost control over the speeding vehicle, due to which it hit the victims working on roadside, he said. A case has been registered against the car driver and an investigation is underway.
