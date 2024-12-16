Who Made Ustad Zakir Hussain's Tabla? This Instrument Maker From Maharashtra 'Fulfilled His Dream'

Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain reportedly died at a hospital in San Francisco, California aged 73. A child prodigy, Hussain started playing Tabla at the age of 3 and began touring when he was just 11. His Tabla was an extension of him, so much so that he once shared that he couldn't "imagine his life without the Tabla". His much-loved instrument was made by Haridas Vhatkar, a third-generation professional in a Tabla maker family.

Ustad Zakir Hussain died aged 73 in the US | Image: X

Haridas Vhatkar learned to make Tabla for Ustad Zakir Hussain

Haridas belonged to a family of professional Tabla makers. His grandfather Kerappa Ramchandra Vhatkar and father Ramchandra Kerappa Vhatkar made Tabla in Miraj, Maharashtra . Haridas learned the skill early on, improvised on it, learned new skills and eventually moved to Mumbai with a dream - to make the Tabla for Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Zakir Hussain with Haridas Vhatkar | Image: Haridas Vhatkar/Instagram

Haridas came to Mumbai in 1994 and started working as a Tabla maker for the famous Haribhau Vishwanath Musicals. He started his own Tabla shop in the city in 1998. Impressed by his work, Pandit Yogesh Samsi showed one of the Tablas made by Haridas to Ustad Alla Rakha alias Abbaji. Abbaji appreciated the talent of Haridas and recommended his work to his son Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Hussain loved his craftsmanship and played Tabla made by Haridas throughout his career. Haridas branded his Tabla on Zakir Hussain's name and sold his products worldwide advertising himself as the "exclusive Tabla maker for the Ustad". Hussain also recommended Haridas' work to many Tabla stalwarts.

Haridas' sons carry forward his legacy in instrument-making

Haridas Vhatkar's Tabla has been played by legendary musicians like Pandit Kishan Maharaj, Pandit Arvind Mulgaonkar, Pandit Anindo Chatterjee, Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, Ustad Shafaat Ahmed Khan, Pandit Divyang Vakil, Pandit Nayan Ghosh for their valuable guidance, support, appreciation and encouragement. He is also honored being associated with the likes of Fazal Qureshi, Shri. Vijay Ghate, Anuradha Pal, Taufiq Qureshi, Trilok Gurtu, Pandit Durgaprasad Mujumdar, Sivamani, Talvin Singh.