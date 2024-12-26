Writer-Director MT Vasudevan Nair Laid To Rest With Full State Honours, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pays Last Respect

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], December 26 (ANI): MT Vasudevan Nair, a legendary figure in Malayalam literature, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91. His funeral was held on Thursday, and he was cremated with full state honours at the Smrithipatham Crematorium in Kerala.

People from all walks of life, including fans and prominent political figures, gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects to Vasudevan Nair.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also paid tribute to Vasudevan Nair.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the passing of the celebrated Malayalam writer.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister stated that Vasudevan Nair was one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature.

"Saddened by the passing of Shri MT Vasudevan Nair, one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature. His works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more. He also gave voice to the silent and marginalised," the post read.

Popularly known as M T, he authored nine novels, 19 collections of short stories, directed six films, wrote around 54 screenplays, and published several collections of essays and memoirs over a career spanning seven decades. He received numerous awards, including India's highest literary honour, the Jnanpith.

He breathed his last at Baby Memorial Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for the past 11 days following a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

