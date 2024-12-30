Yuvika Chaudhary Drops Cryptic Post About 'Losing' Amid Rift Rumours With Prince Narula: Kuch Kho Jaye Toh...

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are one of the most loved couples of the TV industry but now there are reports of sourness in their relationship. These speculations began after the birth of their daughter, with Prince claiming in his vlog that Yuvika didn’t inform him about the delivery date. Amid the controversy, Yuvika shared a cryptic post that quickly gained attention on social media.

Yuvika Chaudhary shares cryptic post amidst split news with Prince Narula

There seems to have been a rift in the relationship between Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula for two months. Previously in a video, Prince questioned why Yuvika took their daughter to her parents' house. Meanwhile, Yuvika claimed in her vlog that she had informed Prince about the delivery.

Amid rumours of marital discord, Yuvika shared a cryptic post that caught fans’ attention. Until now, she remained silent on the matter, but it seems she is no longer willing to stay quiet.

Recently, she posted an Instagram story that many have linked to her ongoing conflict with Prince. The post read: "If you get something, it is soil; if you lose something, it is gold."

Is Yuvika Chaudhary living separately from Prince Narula?

According to the previous news, Yuvika Chaudhary has been staying at her maternal home since the delivery of her daughter. She went straight to her parent's house from the hospital. Prince is busy shooting for the TV reality show 'Roadies' these days and Yuvika is staying at home and balancing her work and baby. However, it is not yet clear whether Prince and Yuvika have really separated or the actress has gone to her maternal home to stay only for some time.