Coldplay Fans Go Gaga As Chris Martin Shouts Out Jasprit Bumrah At Mumbai Concert

Mumbai: The Coldplay concert fans at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai came across an exciting moment during the concert on Saturday night when Singer Chris Martin paused the performance suddenly to mention Indian cricketer and superstar bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The moment was captured, when Chris Martin was performing their popular song ‘Sky Full of Stars’, as he suddenly paused to bring up Bumrah’s name, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Reportedly, the concert was in full swing with fans enjoying the music when Chris Martin suddenly stopped the song. The fans, who were initially confused, were soon thrilled as Martin mentioned Bumrah. “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage,” Chris said, causing the crowd to cheer loudly.

Before continuing with the performance, Martin jokingly added, “He says he needs to bowl at me now.” The crowd erupted in excitement as Martin playfully engaged with the cricket star’s name.

In a follow-up moment, Chris Martin was seen chanting “Bumrah-Bumrah” after the crowd began shouting his name. He humorously replied, “We'll ask him to wait 15 minutes,” keeping the energy high as fans continued to cheer.

Meanwhile, this exciting interaction between the global music star and one of India’s cricket legends added a fun and unexpected twist to an already unforgettable concert for the fans in Mumbai.

As part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’, the British rock group has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21.