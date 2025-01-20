Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Shreya Ghoshal Attends Musical Night With 70+ Year-Old Father, Says 'Couldn’t Stop My Tears'

Singer Shreya Ghoshal attended Coldplay's second concert in Mumbai on Sunday night. On Monday, she shared several photos and videos from the event at DY Patil Stadium on Instagram. She was joined by her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, and her 70-year-old father, Bishwajit Ghoshal. Her pictures have since gone viral.

Shreya Ghoshal cries at Coldplay's Mumbai show, video goes viral

Shreya shared several pictures and videos from the concert, showing her enjoying the evening. She danced along to Coldplay's songs, including A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You, and Paradise. One clip featured Salim Merchant attending the event, and Shreya posed with Shiladitya in a few photos.

In another video, Shreya walked towards the concert venue while Shiladitya recorded. She remarked, "It's a lot of work to come to a concert. It's better to just be on the stage." When Shiladitya suggested her comment might be due to climbing an incline, she laughed and agreed. For the concert, Shreya wore a blue and white top with black trousers.

Shreya Ghoshal attends concert with ‘70+ year old dad’

Shreya shared the post, writing, "Just pure love for @coldplay. Swipe till the last video to know everything (grimacing face emoji). My second concert with the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience. Couldn’t stop my tears for Fix You!"

She added, "My 70+ year old dad @bishwajitghoshal loved the concert so much!!! Thank you for letting me and @shiladitya relive all our memories once again, which have ruled our lives growing up (heart eyes and pink heart emojis). #coldplay #coldplayconcert #coldplayindia."