Coldplay Vs Diljit Dosanjh: Concert Management Lessons Served By British Band, Netizens Say 'Paji Ne Paise Bahut Liye Par...'

Coldplay performed three shows in Mumbai from January 19 to January 21. The British boy band enthralled a packed audience of over 45,000 at the DY Patil stadium in the Navi Mumbai area of the city. Following the shows, several social media users took to their accounts to pen notes of appreciation for the band and give a big shoutout to the organisers for the smooth running of the show. Many even compared it with Diljit Dosanjh's shows in the city, where there were multiple complaints about the poor management of the show.

Coldplay concert organisers get the biggest cheer on social media

Following the Coldplay concert in Mumbai, several attendees took to their social media accounts to share their feedback on the show. While most posts were hailing the show put up by the British Boy band, some even took the time to appreciate the organisational committee. Social media users claimed that despite the crowd, the concert was smooth sailing, with no problems with queueing, food and beverages, or traffic woes.

A screengrab of Coldplay concert attendees appreocating the management | Image: X

Attendees of the concert took to their social media accounts to appreciate BookMyShow for its good management. Some concert-goers even stated that food and beverages were provided to them on their seats and there was smooth management on the entry and exit points. Users compared it to concerts of artists who performed before like Diljit Dosanjh.

Coldplay concert compared to Diljit Dosanjh India tours

While appreciating the Coldplay shows, some users also alleged that Diljit Dosanjh concerts fared worse. There were complaints of mismanagement, audio issues and organisational flaws. Attendees asserted that while Diljit's performance was top-notch, the management tainted their experience of the shows. From dirty washrooms to a lack of first aid, netizens have bashed the organisation of the Diljit concert.

A post comparing Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay's shows | Image: X