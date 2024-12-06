Comedia Kabir Singh, America’s Got Talent Season 16 Semifinalist, Dies At 39

Kabir Singh Death: In a shocking turn, the well-known comedian and America’s Got Talent 16 semifinalist was reportedly found dead on Wednesday at the age of 39. The actor and comedian’s body was discovered at his San Francisco, California home. Police are investigating the sudden death, while a friend mentioned he passed away peacefully in his sleep. Authorities are currently waiting for the toxicology report.

What happened with Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh?

Kabir Singh was a comedian known for his role in Family Guy and his success on America's Got Talent (AGT) in 2021, passed away in the San Francisco Bay Area. TMZ was the first outlet to report the news.

TMZ’s report, later confirmed by People, stated that a toxicology examination was conducted to determine the cause of Singh's death. Insiders revealed to TMZ that Singh had been facing health challenges, and authorities suspected natural causes. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the circumstances of his passing, as he was in the city at the time.

Kabir Singh | Image: X

Jeremy Curry, a close friend of Kabeezy, expressed his grief on Facebook on Thursday, December 5. He shared a photo of the two smiling together and mentioned that Singh had passed away peacefully in his sleep.

Curry also provided details about the funeral arrangements, announcing that friends and family will honour Singh on December 14 in Hayward, California. In his tribute, Curry urged fans to keep Singh’s fiancée and loved ones in their thoughts. “I love you, bro,” he wrote to conclude his heartfelt message.

Who was laughter star Kabir Singh?

Kabir Singh, fondly called Kabeezy by his loved ones, was born in Portland to Indian parents. He briefly lived in Mumbai, where he developed his talent for entertaining in various languages.

Kabir Singh | Image: X