Comedian, Poet Surender Sharma Slams Existing Comedy Scene At Republic Sangam: Nangepan Ki...

Indian poet and writer Surender Sharma graced Republic Media's cultural conclave, Sangam on December 20. In his typical humourist fashion, he spoke about the culture of standup comedy, cracking jokes on his wife and being able to take a joke on oneself. He also clarified his stance on exercising and working out.



In his inimitable style, Sharma made the audience laugh out loud. The session was filled with laughter, observational comedy and repartee with the session host Anamika Pandey. He talked about his family and how it is a source of laughter and inspiration for him.

"I am not a poet. I have no standing a call myself a poet. I am just a small sepoy in the world of poetry and want to rise in life. If I think that I have risen there is no scope for rising up. They should always dream big and achieve and stay humble," Sharma said.