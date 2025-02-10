Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  News /
  Entertainment News /
  • Copy-Paste Comedy? Plagiarism Allegations Add Fuel To Ranveer Allahbadia Normalising Sexual Objectification

Published 16:06 IST, February 10th 2025

Copy-Paste Comedy? Plagiarism Allegations Add Fuel To Ranveer Allahbadia Normalising Sexual Objectification

A recent post on X has now revealed that Ranveer Allahbadia's filthy joke had already been made by another set of comedians on a different YouTube show.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
A recent post on X has now revealed that Ranveer Allahbadia's filthy joke had already been made by another set of comedians on a different YouTube show. | Image: X/Republic

New Delhi: The internet, already outraged over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s vulgar joke on Samay Raina's show, has now uncovered that the controversial comment wasn’t even original.  

Allahbadia has been facing severe backlash ever since a clip of him cracking an obscene joke on India's Got Latent went viral. The joke in question? Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The internet recoiled in disgust, labelling the remark as a “sick comment.”  

A recent post on X has now revealed that the same joke had already been made by another set of comedians on a different YouTube show. 

The clip, originally shared two weeks ago by The OG Crew, features two individuals named Sam and Allen laughing over the exact same punchline. 

Adding to his woes, reports confirm that an FIR has been filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija (aka The Rebel Kid), and the show itself for "allegedly using abusive language."  

As the backlash grew louder, Allahbadia posted an apology video on social media, attempting to address the controversy. 

However, with plagiarism now added to the list of grievances, the internet seems far from ready to forgive.

Updated 16:06 IST, February 10th 2025

