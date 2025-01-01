Published 23:21 IST, January 1st 2025
Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings 'Dhiaan Dhar Mehsoos' In GOAT Video
Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his admiration for PM's sentiments towards his mother and the Ganga river.
New Delhi: Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as the two discussed how India is a great country, about yoga and music. The singer also recited some lines of his song ‘Dhiaan Dhar Mehsoos’.
During the meeting, Diljit Dosanjh broke into an impromptu rendition of ‘Dhiaan Dhar Mehsoos Kar’ during his New Year 's Day meeting with the Prime Minister. PM Modi tapped the table synced to Dosanjh's tunes.
In the video, PM Modi and Diljit Dosanjh spoke about all things patriotic, nationalistic and their love for Yoga. Diljit Dosanjh posted about the interaction on 'X', formerly Twitter, terming it a "fantastic start to 2025".
“A very memorable meeting with PM Narendra Modi. We talked about a lot of things including music of course,” Dosanjh wrote on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media platform X and wrote, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more…"
'It feels so good when…': What PM Modi told Diljit Dosanjh
A video of Diljit Dosanjh and PM Modi has also surfaced in which the Prime Minister told the singer, “It feels so good when a boy from an Indian village earns name across the world (Hindustan Ke Gau Ka Ek Ladka Jab Duniya Mei Naam Roshan Karta Hai Toh Accha Lagat Hai, Aapke parivaar ne Aapka naam Diljit Dosanjh rakha, Aap jeette hi jaatein hai.)”
As their interaction continued, Diljit Dosanjh told PM Modi that they used to study about “Mera Bharat Mahan” (India is Great) and when he took a tour around the country then he got to know that why India is such a great nation."
Diljit talks about why India is a great nation
Responding to Diljit Dosanjh, PM Modi said, “Truly the vastness of India is a power in itself, we are a vibrant society. (Sachmuch Mei Bharat Ki Vishaalta Apne Aap Mei Ek Shakti Hai, Hum Log Ek Vibrant Society Hai)."
The two also discussed about Yoga when Diljit told PM Modi that India's yoga is truly a magic. To this, PM Modi responded saying, “Those who have practiced yoga, they know its power (Jisne yoga ko anubhav kiya hai, woh uski taakat janata hai).”
Diljit expresses admiration for PM Modi's sentiments towards his mother, Ganga river
Diljit Dosanjh also told PM Modi that he watched his interview recently adding for them the post of a Prime Minister is a big thing but we often forget the human or son behind this, because it's such a big responsibility. It touches our hearts when you remember your mother or Ganga river, because it comes from your heart and that is why it touches our hearts too. (Maine aapka sir ek interview dekha tha… humare liye Pradhan Mantri ek bahot bada pad hai, toh hum shayad uske peeche jo maa, beta aur ek insaan hai woh bhul jatein hai… kyunki woh aauda bahot bada hai. Jab aap apni maa ko leke, Ganga maiya ko leke… woh touch hota hai sir, ki dil se baat nikli hai aur tabhi dil tak gayi hai.)
