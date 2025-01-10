Dua Lipa Evacuates LA Amid Wildfires, Calls Situation "Scary And Devastating"

Los Angeles: British singer Dua Lipa was among the thousands forced to evacuate Los Angeles due to the raging wildfires that have devastated Southern California.

The wildfires, which have already claimed lives and destroyed thousands of homes, left many residents scrambling for safety.

Taking to Instagram Story the 'Levitating' singer shared a video along with a note describing the difficult situation as "absolutely devastating" and "scary".

In her Instagram post, the singer wrote, “Absolutely devastating and scary couple of days in LA. Thinking of all my friends and the people of the city who had to evacuate their homes. I'll be sharing some links I find for anyone who wants to help and donate to the shelters that are currently housing a lot of displaced people. I'm safe and made it out of the city. Sending my love to everyone going through this incredibly difficult time. Stay safe and take care of each other.”

Following the devastating wildfires in California, US President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will cover the costs of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months.

Biden also spoke about the deployment of extensive federal resources, including firefighters, aircraft, and military personnel, to assist in combating the fires and safeguarding affected communities.

In a post on X, he wrote, “I'm announcing that the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of measures to protect lives and property in Southern California for six months. I've told the Governor and officials to spare no expense and do whatever they need to contain the fires and protect families.”

Notably, wildfires burning out of control in the greater Los Angeles area have killed at least six people and forced nearly 1,80,000 more from their homes. The authorities further said the total number of deaths is unknown, according to a report by NBC News.