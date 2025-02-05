Ed Sheeran Jams With AR Rahman During Chennai Concert

Chennai: Music maestro A R Rahman turned up for a surprise performance at Ed Sheeran’s concert here tonight and delighted fans by jamming with the British singer on a mashup of ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Urvashi Urvashi’.

The fans erupted with joy as soon as Sheeran announced Rahman’s name. The double Oscar winner sang the Tamil version of his popular track “Urvashi Urvashi” with Sheeran joining in with the lines from his global hit ‘Shape of You’ at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam.

Sheeran, who is currently on the India leg of ‘The Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour’, met Rahman and his son A R Ameen ahead of his Chennai performance.

Ameen, also a singer, shared a series of pictures with Sheeran and Rahman on his Instagram page on Tuesday, tagging Sheeran in the caption with many heart emoticons.

In one of the photos, Sheeran can be seen posing with Rahman and Ameen. The other image shows the British singer-songwriter ing a picture of Rahman as he worked on his music in the studio.

Sheeran also shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen singing his love ballad “Perfect” with the students of Rahman’s KM College of Music & Technology.

"Singing perfect with the amazing choir at @kmmcchennai here in Chennai today, wowsers (flip sideways for the full experience gang) (sic)” he captioned the clip.

Previously, a fan club of the singer-songwriter shared a video of him getting a head massage in Chennai.

“Ed getting a head massage in Chennai,” the caption read. In the clip, Sheeran can be jokingly heard saying, “This is abuse”.

Sheeran also shared the video of the massage on his Instagram Stories with a cheeky note: “This kinda slaps”.

At the Chennai show, the singer will be joined by Jonita Gandhi on stage.