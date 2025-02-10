Ed Sheeran Makes Telugu Debut, Croons Chuttamalle With Shilpa Rao At Bengaluru Concert | WATCH

Ed Sheeran kickstarted the Indian leg of his Mathematics tour with a performance in Bengaluru. Several photos and videos from the show are now going viral online. One particular video has caught the attention of social media users. In the clip, the Perfect singer could be heard crooning the Telugu song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1.

Ed Sheeran croons Chuttamalle, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

On February 9, Ed Sheeran performed live in concert. Moments before the gig, a video went viral in which the singer was seen practising Chuttamalle on his guitar. He was accompanied by Shilpa Rao who taught the singer the Telugu words of the verse. The singer duo could be seen discussing how they will perform the song during the show.

Moments later, the singer duo took the stage in Bengaluru where they enthralled the audience with the mesmerising performance. Social media users were left impressed with Ed's impeccable accent and perfect pronunciation of the Telugu words. A video of the same was also shared by Janhvi Kapoor, who appeared in the original video of the song. She wrote in her story, “What a crossover to wake up to.” The video of the same is now viral.

A screengrab of Janhvi Kapoor's story | Image: Instagram

Ed Sheeran frenzy takes over Bengaluru metro

In another viral moment from Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru concert, a video from the metro has been doing rounds on social media. In the video, passengers inside the train could be heard breaking into an impromptu concert. A group of young fans sang the singer's 2017 hit song Perfect in the crowded metro. This led to other passengers cheering and swaying with the group.