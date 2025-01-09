Published 17:30 IST, January 9th 2025
Fact Check: Hollywood Sign Goes Up In Flames? Viral Photo Emerges As Los Angeles Wildfires Ravage Hollywood Hills
The Hollywood sign is a major symbol of Los Angeles, California, home of America's film and TV industry. It sits atop the Santa Monica Mountains.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Los Angeles Fire: A fast-moving fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening one of Los Angeles’ most iconic spots. Photos from the city caught up in flames went viral on social media as thousands packed the streets in attempts to flee. As terror, panic and confusion prevailed, a photo showing the iconic Hollywood signage on fire also emerged online. Has the Hollywood sign perished? Is it ablaze?
The truth about the viral Hollywood sign on fire
According to the Independent, the legendary landmark is safe from the flames for now. The fire would have to cross over a freeway in order to impact the sign. The LA fire has however impacted the lights that illuminate the sign, affecting its visibility.
The X account Raw Alerts was one of the first to address the false rumours concerning the Hollywood sign, reporting that the images being shared were “AI-generated”. "The Hollywood sign is not on fire, even though a new fire has started. Numerous news accounts and other pages are sharing fake AI-generated images claiming otherwise. Here’s a current live picture of the Hollywood sign to set the record straight," a post read, accompanied with images of the sign as it is now.
A 100-year history: Know about the Hollywood sign
Originally erected as “Hollywoodland,” as an advertisement to lure real estate investors in 1923, the Hollywood sign has now become a major symbol of Los Angeles, home of America's film and TV industry. Last year marked 100 years of the landmark.
The Hollywood sign is visible from 15 miles away as one enters the city.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:30 IST, January 9th 2025