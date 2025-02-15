Feeling Scared: Untraceable Ranveer Allahbadia Now Plays Victim Card, Issues Fresh Statement In India's Got Latent Row

Mumbai Police have asked podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before them on Saturday as part of a probe into his controversial remarks on a YouTube show, as he did not turn up during the day. In a fresh note on Instagram, the YouTuber said that he has been receiving death threats and that his family's safety has become a concern for him. "People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients," he shared in his post, mentioning that he is "scared" as the controversy blows up.

Ranveer was first summoned by the Mumbai Police on Thursday, followed by Friday. However, he continues to ignore the police summons in the controversy that exploded after his crass remarks about parents and sex from an episode on India's Got Latent went viral. While sharing that he and his family are facing threats, he said that he is "not running away" from the authorities. "I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India," he further added.

Cops on the lookout, Ranveer Allahbadia remains evasive

Mumbai and Assam police want to question Ranveer Allahbadia in the controversy, but he remains underground. Amid allegations that he is trying to evade arrest and bide time, the YouTuber shared, "I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family." He said that he will follow due process and will be available to all agencies who want to question him.

Ranveer Allahbadia joined Samay Raina on an episode of India's Got Latent

Ranveer's new note on social media read, "My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry. I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India."

At least 50 summoned by police in IGL controversy

The Mumbai police (Khar police station) have recorded the statements of eight persons, including Apporva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchalani and Ranveer Allahbadia's manager, on a complaint filed by a BJP functionary. However, the city police have not registered any FIR in this connection so far. On Friday, police recorded the statement of Pratham Sagar, video editor of India's Got Latent show. He was allowed to leave after a brief questioning.

All episodes of India's Got Latent have been removed from YouTube | Image: X