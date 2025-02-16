Gaurav Kapoor Takes A Jibe At Ranveer Allahbadia Over Hurried Apology In India's Got Latent Row: Iski Owning Up Ki Wajah...

India's Got Latent Controversy: Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia apologised twice for his controversial remark that led to many calling for a ban on his podcast and politicians, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders of the state, criticising him for exploiting freedom of speech. Allahbadia -- who has over 600,000 followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram and 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel -- became one of the trending topics on social media after his comment about parents and sex on Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent gained traction.

India's Got Latent has been taken down from YouTube after the controversy over its latest episode

As the controversy continues to dominate headlines, the episode has also become a subject of jokes and memes on social media. Comedian Gaurav Kapoor spoke about it in his latest set and took a jibe at Allahbadia over his "hurried" apology.

Gaurav Kapoor said that Ranveer Allahbadia's apology in the matter was hurried. He suggested that Allahbadia should have consulted his lawyers before rushing to post his apology video.

"Ranver jo hai, 12 baje controversy huyi, 2 baje apology de di. 2 ghante mein. Itni jaldi main apne papa ko sorry nahi bola. Arey bhai ruk ja, thoda paisa lawyer ko de deta. Baat karle lawyer se samajh le kya bolna hai. Uske (Allahbadia) owning up ki wajah se yeh hua hai. Itezaar kar le yaar. Itni badi badi cheezein ho jati hai koi sorry nahi bolta," Gaurav said, addressing the audience.