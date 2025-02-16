Updated 23:05 IST, February 16th 2025
Gaurav Kapoor Takes A Jibe At Ranveer Allahbadia Over Hurried Apology In India's Got Latent Row: Iski Owning Up Ki Wajah...
Amid India's Got Latent controversy, Gaurav Kapoor said that show organisers are warning stand-up comics before each act as "it could be their last".
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Share
India's Got Latent Controversy: Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia apologised twice for his controversial remark that led to many calling for a ban on his podcast and politicians, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders of the state, criticising him for exploiting freedom of speech. Allahbadia -- who has over 600,000 followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram and 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel -- became one of the trending topics on social media after his comment about parents and sex on Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent gained traction.
As the controversy continues to dominate headlines, the episode has also become a subject of jokes and memes on social media. Comedian Gaurav Kapoor spoke about it in his latest set and took a jibe at Allahbadia over his "hurried" apology.
Gaurav Kapoor takes a jibe at Ranveer Allahbadia
Gaurav Kapoor said that Ranveer Allahbadia's apology in the matter was hurried. He suggested that Allahbadia should have consulted his lawyers before rushing to post his apology video.
"Ranver jo hai, 12 baje controversy huyi, 2 baje apology de di. 2 ghante mein. Itni jaldi main apne papa ko sorry nahi bola. Arey bhai ruk ja, thoda paisa lawyer ko de deta. Baat karle lawyer se samajh le kya bolna hai. Uske (Allahbadia) owning up ki wajah se yeh hua hai. Itezaar kar le yaar. Itni badi badi cheezein ho jati hai koi sorry nahi bolta," Gaurav said, addressing the audience.
He added, "Mumbai wale bahut bhole hote hain. Yehi Delhi mein hota, woh mukar jate. 'Main hoon nahi yeh. AI hai. AI.' It's not me, proving it will take four years. Honey Singh is from Delhi. Usse puch lo woh gana tumne banaya hai. He said no. Ab dono side se PR chalu hai. Har organiser comedian ko yeh bol raha hai ki yeh aapka aakhri show ho sakta hai. Aur her perform bi waise hi kar rahe hain."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 23:05 IST, February 16th 2025