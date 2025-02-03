Grammy Awards 2025 LIVE Update: Red Carpet Rolled Out For The Whos Who Of Music Industry, Beyonce, Taylor Swift Others Attend

Grammy 2025 was held at Crypto.com Arena | Image: Grammy 2025

Grammy Awards 2025: Comedian Trevor Noah will host the music biggest nights for the fifth year in a row and history could be made when some of the biggest names in music gather. The show will be hosted at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, which has been recovering from fires that destroyed more than 14,000 structures and displaced tens of thousands. Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history. Since 2023 she’s also been the most decorated artist, having earned 32 trophies across her career. Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli xcx follow with seven nominations. Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.

When and where to watch Grammy 2025 Live In India: The Grammys will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live and on demand. In India, the music event will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 3 from 06:30 am IST to 10:00 am IST. The premiere ceremony will be hosted by songwriter Justin Tranter. Carpenter, Eilish, Roan, Shaboozey, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Benson Boone, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will perform at the 2025 Grammys. Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe and Will Smith will pay tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones. Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow and St. Vincent will also appear.

Taylor Swift will present the Grammy | Image: Instagram



Taylor Swift, who last month wrapped her massive Eras tour, will be a presenter. Other presenters will include Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Victoria Monét and the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith.