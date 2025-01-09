Hollywood Shooting Spots Threatened In LA Wildfires As Flames Burn Near 'Home Of Oscars', Hollywood Bowl, TCL Chinese Theatre

Fires burning in and around Los Angeles have claimed the homes of numerous celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton and led to sweeping disruptions of entertainment events. Additionally, some landmarks associated with Hollywood and shown in movies have also been threatened by flames. According to reports, more than 1,900 structures have been destroyed, and the number is expected to increase.

water being dropped from helicopter to douse fire in Sunset Hills | Image: AP

Hollywood history lost

Flames burned parts of the Palisades Charter High School, which has been featured in many Hollywood productions including the 1976 horror movie Carrie, the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday and the TV series Teen Wolf.

Topanga Ranch Motel was destroyed in LA fire | Image: X

The Palisades fire also destroyed the historic ranch house that belonged to Hollywood legend Will Rogers. It was among multiple structures destroyed at both Will Rogers State Historic Park and Topanga State Park. The historic Topanga Ranch Motel, built by William Randolph Hearst in 1929, also burned down. The popular 70s TV show Mannix filmed various episodes here. The motel also served as a shooting location for over a dozen films.

Flames burn close to Walk of Fame, TCL Chinese Theatre and Hollywood Bowl

A fire in the Hollywood Hills was scorching the hills near the famed Hollywood Bowl and Dolby Theatre, which is the home of the Academy Awards. The Chinese Theater has appeared in multiple films set in Los Angeles, including Speed, Austin Powers in Goldmember and Iron Man 3.

The Chinese Theater has been shown in movies | Image: X

Many films and television shows have been filmed in the Hollywood Bowl, including Jazz Mad, A Star Is Born, Anchors Aweigh, Columbo, Some Kind of Wonderful, and more.

A Star Is Born was shot in the Hollywood Bowl | Image: X