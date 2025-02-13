Blake Lively Admits Makers 'Resenting' Her For Taking Over 'Creative Control' In Resurfaced Video Amid It Ends With Us Feud

The legal feud between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is not going to end anytime soon. Amid several lawsuits and allegations thrown at each other, an old clip of the Green Lantern actress has gone viral.

Video of Blake Lively’s comments on filmmaking process goes viral

The clip of the Gossip Girl star is from Forbes Power Women’s Summit in 2022 shared some producers and directors resented for getting indulged in the creative process of the film. Reportedly she had said, “When I was younger, in my life and career, I would sort of shape myself to the version of myself that I thought they wanted, or when I would show up on a set I knew that they just wanted me to show up and look cute and stand on a little pink sticker where I'm supposed to go and say what I'm supposed to say”.

"But I also knew, like, that wasn't fulfilling for me, that I wanted to be a part of the storytelling, that I wanted to be part of the narrative, whether that be in the writing, in the costume design, in creating the character”, Blake said.

Blake further said, “Sometimes, I had directors or producers or writers who would welcome that and invite that once they saw that I was able to offer that, and sometimes I would have people who really resented that because they were like, we just hired you to be an actor. Yet when I went in the meetings, I would just seem like I'm just there to be the actor and ready to get the gig, I wouldn't reveal that I actually need to have authorship in order to feel fulfilled”.

Latest developments in Blake Lively and Justin Baldwin’s legal tussle

As per several reports, Blake Lively faces another defamation suit which is filed by crisis management firm. Jed Wallace of Street Relations has initiated the suit, alleging involvement in a public relations dispute between Lively and Justin Baldoni, the director and actor of It Ends With Us.

