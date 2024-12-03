Britney Spears Celebrates 43rd Birthday In Mexico With Fun Vacation

Pop icon Britney Spears celebrated her 43rd birthday in Mexico. Recently, the singer-songwriter set her sights on an international celebration for her big day.

The revelation was done by a source close to Britney, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Britney treated herself to a fun vacation for her birthday. She loves Mexico and can't wait to celebrate in the sun”, a source told ‘People’.

The source shared that the singer-songwriter "jetted off to Mexico with friends" in a private jet. Earlier in the day, Spears showed that she started the festivities with “red lips and delicious wine” before dinner. Hours later, she posted an Instagram carousel that showed off a “very cute baby, baby cake” topped with strawberries and encased in a chocolate lattice.

As per ‘People’, the singer has celebrated in Mexico in the past. In 2021, she celebrated her 40th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her then-fiance Sam Asghari.

"I'm so blessed and grateful !!!! Tears of joy today," she captioned an Instagram post at the time, adding a crying emoji. "Thank you for all the b-day wishes. Psss I didn't even drink the champagne, no lie (sic)”.

On Monday, Spears was declared legally single seven months after their divorce was finalized in Los Angeles on May 2, as per the documents accessed by ‘People’.

In November, the ‘Overprotected’ singer has reunited with her youngest son Jayden, 18, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She and Federline, who went their separate ways in 2006, are also parents to son Sean Preston, 19. “Spending time together has made her happy”, a source said of the Grammy winner and Jayden bonding at her Los Angeles home.