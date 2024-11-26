Search icon
Published 23:25 IST, November 26th 2024

Charlize Theron Joins Christopher Nolan's Next Film With Tom Holland, Zendaya

Oscar winner Charlize Theron is the latest addition to the star cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming untitled film. Theron, 49, joins previously announced cast

Charlize Theron joins Christopher Nolan's next film | Image: Instagram

 Oscar winner Charlize Theron is the latest addition to the star cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming untitled film.

Theron, 49, joins previously announced cast members Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o and Robert Pattinson, reported Variety.

The details of the Universal film remain under wraps and the theatrical release is slated for July 17, 2026. It will also mark the first collaboration for Theron and Nolan.

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, for their Syncopy banner.

Theron was last seen in 2023's action movie "Fast X", directed by Louis Leterrier.

This would be Nolan's first feature film after he won his maiden best director Oscar trophy for "Oppenheimer" (2023), the blockbuster biographical drama on the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons during World War II.

 

---PTI --
 

Updated 23:25 IST, November 26th 2024

