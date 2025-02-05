Emilia Perez Actress Karla Sofia Gascon To Not Attend Critics Choice Awards, Removed From Oscar Campaigns By Netflix

Karla Sofia Gascon, who made history by becoming the first transgender actress to get a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars, is currently facing a setback owing to her old controversial posts. The Emilia Perez actress is under scanner after her old posts against marginalized communities and actress Selena Gomez resurfaced on the internet, forcing her to deactivate her X (formerly known as Twitter) account. now, it has been reported that she won't be attending Critics Choice Awards where she has been nominated in two categories - Best Actress and Best Acting Ensemble. She has also been removed from Oscar campaigns by Netflix.

Karla Sofia Gascon to not attend award ceremonies held in Los Angeles

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the negative media coverage has impacted Karla's upcoming award season. It has been reported that she will not be attending the Critics Choice Awards or any other award ceremonies that will be held in Los Angeles. The CCA will happen on February 7, the film has received 10 nods. It will be followed by the Directors Guild Awards and the Producers Guild Awards, in which the movie has been nominated in various categories.

Karla Sofia Gascon removed from Oscar campaigns by Netflix?

The Hollywood Reporter further stated that the actress had an hour-long interview with CNN es Espanol without coordination with Netflix, owing to this they have reportedly removed her from the Oscar promotion campaign. Netflix has the distribution rights to Emilia Perez. Streamer's For Your Consideration (FYC) promotional material were shared where the netizens noticed that Karla has been "completely erased”. They also noticed that instead of her, now they are focusing on Emilia Perez's Best Supporting Actress nominee, Zoe Saldana. She played the role of Rita in the Spanish-language crime drama and owing to her performance she earned her first-ever Oscar nomination this year.

A user wrote, “Karla Sofía Gascón has been completely erased from the latest Oscars 'For Your Consideration' ad for Emilia Pérez. I wonder why!??” Another wrote, “New Netflix FYC poster for Emilia Perez without Karla on it." The third user also pointed out the same, "So Netflix is now trying to erase Karla Sofía Gascón -- the titular role!!! -- from the Emilia Pérez campaign as though nothing ever happened and using her as a scapegoat to distract from all the other valid criticism directed at the movie. “